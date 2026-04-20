Bank of Maharashtra posts strong Q4 FY26 earnings; PAT jumps 35% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra reported a robust performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with standalone net profit rising 34.89% year-on-year to Rs 2,014.09 crore, compared to Rs 1,493.08 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 increased 12.79% YoY to Rs 8,693.04 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 51.58% to Rs 2,329.09 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 18.81% YoY to Rs 3,702 crore, while the banks net interest margin stood at 3.91%. Operating profit rose 16.92% to Rs 2,946 crore during the quarter.

Provisions and contingencies (excluding taxes) declined significantly by 37.25% year-on-year to Rs 617 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 983 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, the bank reported a 27.16% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 7,019.32 crore, with total income rising 15.56% to Rs 32,822.53 crore. Asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.45% as of 31 March 2026, from 1.74% a year earlier. Net NPA also improved to 0.13% from 0.18% in the corresponding period. Provision coverage ratio strengthened to 98.59%. On the business front, total business expanded 17.47% YoY to Rs 642,531 crore, driven by a 14.14% rise in deposits to Rs 3,50,564 crore and a 19.62% increase in gross advances to Rs 2,91,967 crore. Net advances grew 22.03% YoY to Rs 2,88,104 crore.

The banks Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment grew 20.74% YoY. Retail advances surged 32.39% to Rs 85,857 crore, while MSME advances rose 10.71% to Rs 53,547 crore. Capital adequacy remained strong, with the Basel III capital adequacy ratio improving to 18.36%, including a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.59%. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 37.08% for FY26 from 38.37% in FY25. Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 1.86%, while Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 23.19% for the full year. The board has recommended a final dividend of 12% (Rs 1.20 per equity share of face value Rs 10).