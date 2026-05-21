Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 79.58, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.74% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.81% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.58, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Bank of Maharashtra has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.