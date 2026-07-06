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Bank of Maharashtra's total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Bank of Maharashtra reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business to Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026.

The bank's total deposits grew 13% YoY to Rs 3.44 lakh crore from Rs 3.05 lakh crore a year earlier.

Global advances increased 27% YoY to Rs 3.06 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. Within the loan book, RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances rose 25% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, while domestic corporate advances grew 21% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at 49% at the end of the June quarter, compared with 50% a year earlier.

The banks standalone net profit increased 34.89% year-on-year to Rs 2,014.09 crore from Rs 1,493.08 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 increased 12.79% YoY to Rs 8,693.04 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations.

The scrip rose 0.61% to Rs 89.09 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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