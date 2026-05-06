Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 83.66, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.64% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.66, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 25.73% in last one month.