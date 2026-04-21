Bank of Maharashtra soars 5.75%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% gain in NIFTY and a 33.87% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 28.18% in last one month.