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Bank of Maharashtra soars 5.75%, rises for third straight session

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% gain in NIFTY and a 33.87% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 28.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 9.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8940.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1096.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 201.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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