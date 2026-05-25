Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 80.93, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.47% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.66% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.93, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 1.48% in last one month.