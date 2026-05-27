Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 17.67 crore

Net profit of Banka Bioloo reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 57.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.6714.84 19 57.0954.17 5 OPM %18.96-1.15 -9.11-5.30 - PBDT2.57-1.17 LP 2.84-6.27 LP PBT1.88-1.83 LP 0.04-8.80 LP NP1.58-1.62 LP 0.35-8.92 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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