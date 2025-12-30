Banks GNPA ratio declines to a multi-decadal low of 2.1% at end-September 2025: RBI data

The Indian commercial banking sector remained resilient during 2024-25, supported by double-digit balance sheet expansion, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25. Deposits and credit of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew in double digits, albeit with a moderation from the previous year. The capital to risk weighted assets ratio of SCBs was 17.4 per cent at end-March 2025 and 17.2 per cent at end-September 2025. RBI stated.

Asset quality strengthened further, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to a multi-decadal low of 2.2 per cent at end-March 2025 and 2.1 per cent at end-September 2025. Profitability of the SCBs remained robust with the return on assets (RoA) at 1.4 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 13.5 per cent in 2024-25. During H1: 2025-26, RoA and RoE of the SCBs stood at 1.3 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively. The consolidated balance sheet of urban co-operative banks recorded higher growth in 2024-25 than that in the previous year. Their asset quality improved for the fourth consecutive year, alongside strengthening of their capital buffers and profitability.