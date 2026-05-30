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Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 220.71 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills declined 25.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 220.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.24% to Rs 13.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 870.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 887.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales220.71225.52 -2 870.32887.36 -2 OPM %9.269.35 -9.877.28 - PBDT10.1410.89 -7 49.4921.99 125 PBT3.164.50 -30 21.77-3.89 LP NP1.381.84 -25 13.757.19 91

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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