Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 200.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 216.51 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 200.22% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 216.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.216.51217.398.6710.519.9513.452.346.7713.694.56

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