Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 200.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 216.51 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 200.22% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 216.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales216.51217.39 0 OPM %8.6710.51 -PBDT9.9513.45 -26 PBT2.346.77 -65 NP13.694.56 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content