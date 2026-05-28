Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 18.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.84% to Rs 282.29 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 18.26% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 282.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.32% to Rs 147.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 1916.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1792.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.