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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 31.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 31.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 45.89 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 31.68% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 45.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.8936.20 27 OPM %8.858.40 -PBDT4.102.97 38 PBT3.572.57 39 NP2.662.02 32

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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