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Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 87.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 87.63% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.25% to Rs 10.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 154.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.3329.46 54 154.3096.63 60 OPM %11.149.98 -10.269.51 - PBDT5.062.88 76 15.768.92 77 PBT4.622.51 84 14.097.44 89 NP3.491.86 88 10.545.54 90

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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