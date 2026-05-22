Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 87.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 87.63% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.25% to Rs 10.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 154.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.