Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal Wire Inds sugres after securing trial order from the largest tyre manufacturer

Bansal Wire Inds sugres after securing trial order from the largest tyre manufacturer

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Bansal Wire Industries (BWIL) jumped 4.88% to Rs 318 after the company announced that it has successfully secured a trial purchase order for its product Steel tyre Cord from one of the largest tyre manufacturers in the industry.

Following a thorough evaluation of our samples' they have recognized the quality and appropriateness of our product, thereby awarding BWIL this crucial trial purchase order.

The recognition from such a prominent player underscores our competitive edge, especially considering the stringent quality' requirements and the extensive appro''al processes that characterize this highly technical sector the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Saturday (13 June 2026).

On the BSE, over 0.15 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the two-week average trading volume of 1906 shares.

Bansal Wire Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless-steel wires.

The company reported a 20.99% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.07 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 33.12 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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