Bansal Wire Inds sugres after securing trial order from the largest tyre manufacturer

Bansal Wire Industries (BWIL) jumped 4.88% to Rs 318 after the company announced that it has successfully secured a trial purchase order for its product Steel tyre Cord from one of the largest tyre manufacturers in the industry.

Following a thorough evaluation of our samples' they have recognized the quality and appropriateness of our product, thereby awarding BWIL this crucial trial purchase order.

The recognition from such a prominent player underscores our competitive edge, especially considering the stringent quality' requirements and the extensive appro''al processes that characterize this highly technical sector the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Saturday (13 June 2026).