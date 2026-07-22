Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.37% to Rs 1167.89 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries declined 47.91% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.37% to Rs 1167.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 939.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1167.89939.014.837.6541.2462.4026.0450.0020.4639.28

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