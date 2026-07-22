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Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.37% to Rs 1167.89 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries declined 47.91% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.37% to Rs 1167.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 939.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1167.89939.01 24 OPM %4.837.65 -PBDT41.2462.40 -34 PBT26.0450.00 -48 NP20.4639.28 -48

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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