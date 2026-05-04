Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Bansisons Tea Industries reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.100 0 0.100 0 OPM %-5330.000 --5400.000 - PBDT-5.33-0.02 -26550 -5.34-0.03 -17700 PBT-5.34-0.05 -10580 -5.37-0.06 -8850 NP-5.34-0.05 -10580 -5.37-0.06 -8850

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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