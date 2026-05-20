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Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 365.65 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 95.74% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 365.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.79% to Rs 31.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1356.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1292.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales365.65340.08 8 1356.281292.53 5 OPM %11.787.48 -9.487.82 - PBDT37.4121.56 74 103.8679.06 31 PBT24.229.07 167 50.6731.14 63 NP11.495.87 96 31.2022.16 41

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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