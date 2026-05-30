Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit declines 83.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 55.94 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion declined 83.49% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 55.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.83% to Rs 7.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 182.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.