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Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit declines 83.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 55.94 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion declined 83.49% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 55.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.83% to Rs 7.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 182.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.9445.86 22 182.51159.05 15 OPM %6.104.64 -5.041.99 - PBDT4.172.04 104 9.993.20 212 PBT4.122.01 105 9.813.08 219 NP3.0818.65 -83 7.3319.72 -63

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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