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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 47.91 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 200.00% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.9138.06 26 OPM %7.702.86 -PBDT3.550.92 286 PBT3.500.88 298 NP2.640.88 200

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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