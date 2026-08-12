Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 47.91 croreNet profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 200.00% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.9138.06 26 OPM %7.702.86 -PBDT3.550.92 286 PBT3.500.88 298 NP2.640.88 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content