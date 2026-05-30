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Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 80.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 75.84% to Rs 13.71 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 80.13% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.84% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.96% to Rs 22.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.98% to Rs 61.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.7156.75 -76 61.7799.60 -38 OPM %25.4627.38 -31.2927.15 - PBDT4.9115.85 -69 20.5629.26 -30 PBT4.8415.79 -69 20.3029.03 -30 NP4.8424.36 -80 22.2140.35 -45

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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