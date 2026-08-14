Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 17.98 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 160.14% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.9822.36 -20 OPM %31.7033.36 -PBDT6.547.17 -9 PBT6.477.10 -9 NP18.477.10 160
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