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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 17.98 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 160.14% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.9822.36 -20 OPM %31.7033.36 -PBDT6.547.17 -9 PBT6.477.10 -9 NP18.477.10 160

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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