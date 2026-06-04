Barometers nudge in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,350 mark

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the early trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,350 mark. Realty, private bank and PSU bank shares decline, while consumer durables, Oil & gas and FMCG shares edged higher.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 255.55 points or 0.34% to 74,090.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 87.45 points or 0.33% to 23,330.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.10% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.16%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,788 shares rose and 1,196 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,616.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,740.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 June 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight : Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.24% to Rs 1,837 after the company announced that it has handled cargo volumes of 48.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in May, marking a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth across key ports and cargo segments. However, the company's logistics business witnessed a decline, with rail volumes falling 19% year-on-year to 48,170 TEUs during the month.

Infosys slipped 2.70%. The company said it has expanded its partnership with DNB Bank ASA to strengthen financial-crime prevention and compliance operations. Dhanuka Agritech rose 1.41%. The company said its Rs 70-crore share buyback offer will open on June 4 and close on June 10. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.10% to 7.019 compared with previous session close of 7.017. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7325 compared with its close of 95.7600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 158,930.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 99.45. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.24% to 4.485. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement lost 96 cents or 0.98% to $96.85 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses, as tensions between Iran and the U.S. keep oil prices elevated, stoking energy and inflation worries. The Kuwait International Airport was struck by Iran early Wednesday, just a day after the U.S. Central Command said it had defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, as well as launched "self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. This was in response to "attempted attacks by Tehran, it said.