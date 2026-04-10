Barometers opens higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 23,900 level

The headline equity benchmark traded with substantial gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. Barring the IT index, all sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in positive territory, led by strong gains in media, realty and auto stocks.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 527.22 points or 0.69% to 77,160.92. The Nifty 50 index shed 161.45 points or 0.68% to 23,936.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 1.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,841 shares rose and 425 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.99% to 19.41. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,711.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 955.90 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 April 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined 1.65%. The company reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on a 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

Wipro added 1.60% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 15-16 April 2026 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. Ashiana Housing rose 1.23%. The company said that it has acquired a 28.55-acre land parcel in Pune for the development of a new residential project, adding that the project has an estimated sales value potential of around Rs 1,800 crore, reflecting its continued focus on expanding in key housing markets. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.04% to 6.961 compared with previous session close of 6.958.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.4650 compared with its close of 92.5100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.40% to Rs 152,814. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.65. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.2% to 4.288. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement gained 36 cents or 0.36% to $96.28 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday, though a fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran keeps investors on tenterhooks with oil prices resuming gains.

The Mideast conflict, which has been going on for more than a month, led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and traffic continues to largely be restricted via the crucial energy waterway despite the ceasefire. Tehran had said it would reopen the strait as long as all attacks on the country were halted, according to a statement from its foreign minister. Media reports said that Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. That followed U.S. President Donald Trump pausing attacks on Iran on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in China, factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years, while the consumer price index climbed 1% in March from a year earlier.