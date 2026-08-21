Barometers trade marginally higher; metal stocks extend gains

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 95.02 points or 0.12% to 77,632.74. The Nifty 50 index added 22.80 points or 0.09% to 24,254.80.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.49%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,132 shares rose and 1,563 shares fell. A total of 289 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal Index added 0.81% to 13,166.55. The index rallied 1.10% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Welspun Corp (up 12.05%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.19%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.49%), Vedanta (up 2.46%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.18%), NMDC (up 1.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.89%), Jindal Steel (up 0.81%), Tata Steel (up 0.38%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.29%) advanced.
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (down 1.31%), JSW Steel (down 0.46%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.37%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight :
Data Patterns (India) jumped 5.43% after the company said that it has received order worth about Rs 585.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for procurement of radar electronics.
> RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.21% after the company said that it has secured order worth Rs 164 crore from Western Coalfields.
Saatvik Green Energy rallied 3.97% after the companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order from reputed independent power producer/EPC player to supply solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
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