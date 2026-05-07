The key equity barometers traded sideways in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,300 level. Realty shares witnessed sustained buying interest for the fourth consecutive session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 59.16 points or 0.07% to 77,899.36. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 24,346.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.04%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,676 shares rose and 1,325 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.92% to 16.83. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,411, at a premium of 64.55 points as compared with the spot at 24,346.45. The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 41.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 0.75% to 13,228. The index jumped 3.08% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 4.45%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.13%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.07%), NMDC (up 1.59%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.55%), JSW Steel (up 1.31%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.29%), Tata Steel (up 1.05%), Welspun Corp (up 0.61%) and National Aluminium Company (up 0.42%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: Meesho advanced 3.54% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26. Bharat Seats jumped 2.16% after the companys standalone net profit spiked 16.43% to Rs 13.25 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.38 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 46.15% to Rs 574.27 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 392.91 crore posted in Q4 FY25.