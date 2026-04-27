Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; VIX drops 5.33%
The headline equity indices traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade, with the Nifty 50 moving above the 24,050 mark. Sentiment was supported by reports of Iran proposing a peace initiative to the US aimed at de-escalating ongoing geopolitical tensions, which boosted global risk appetite, along with steady Q4 earnings updates. Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 541.88 points or 0.71% to 77,206.09. The Nifty 50 index advanced 172.50 points or 0.72% to 24,070.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.34% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.90%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,977 shares rose and 1,164 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.33% to 18.66.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.33% to 18.66. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 24,082.60, at a premium of 12.15 points as compared with the spot at 24,070.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 139.9 lakh contracts at the 24,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 183.2 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index surged 2.29% to 37,933.10. The index surged 2.61% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Amber Enterprises India (up 5.24%), Blue Star (up 4.59%), Whirlpool of India (up 4.06%), Voltas (up 3.74%), PG Electroplast (up 3.63%), Havells India (up 3.1%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.05%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 2.89%), LG Electronics India (up 2.75%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.18%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Avantel declined 1.97% after the company reported a 21.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

India Cements soared 10.76% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 305.6% to Rs 59.50 crore on 2.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,228.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

DCB Bank shed 0.42%. The company reported a 16.14% rise in net profit to Rs 205.65 crore on an 8.06% increase in total income to Rs 2,118.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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