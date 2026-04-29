At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1013.99 points or 1.32% to 77,900.90. The Nifty 50 index soared 313.30 points or 1.31% to 24,309.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.02%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,498 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.30% to 16.91.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.13% to 16.94. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 24,428.60, at a premium of 119.60 points as compared with the spot at 24,309.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 37.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index advanced 1.96% to 51,879.50. The index fell 0.32% in the past trading session.
ITC (up 3.09%), Emami (up 2.36%), Varun Beverages (up 2.21%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.92%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.61%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.60%), Nestle India (up 1.44%), Dabur India (up 1.23%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.81%) and Marico (up 0.69%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Shyam Metalics and Energy added 2.78% after the company announced a Rs 2,700 crore strategic growth expansion programme, aiming at expanding higher-margin product offerings, driving incremental topline growth.
CEAT rallied 5.96% after the companys consolidated surged over two-fold to Rs 243.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.3% YoY to Rs 4,218.89 crore in Q4 FY26.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content