The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade, driven by robust earnings, growing optimism over a potential early end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other supportive factors that lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 24,300 level, while FMCG stocks rebounded after declining in the previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1013.99 points or 1.32% to 77,900.90. The Nifty 50 index soared 313.30 points or 1.31% to 24,309.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,498 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.30% to 16.91. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.13% to 16.94. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 24,428.60, at a premium of 119.60 points as compared with the spot at 24,309. The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 37.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.