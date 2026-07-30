The headline equity indices continued to trade marginally higher on Thursday mid-morning trade, with the Nifty trading above the 24,250 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining in the previous session, while trading could remain volatile due to the Sensex derivatives expiry today.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 52.88 points or 0.07% to 77,707.48. The Nifty 50 index added 20.60 points or 0.08% to 24,270.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,666 shares rose and 2,159 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of MV Electrosystems received bids for 36,31,608 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.91 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy received bids for 19,99,602 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 1,54,79,400 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Thursday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.17 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.86% to 28,065.75. The index shed 0.06% in the past trading session. Hero MotoCorp (up 3.37%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.97%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.30%), Eicher Motors (up 1.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.04%), Bajaj Auto (up 1%), Exide Industries (up 0.70%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.43%), Uno Minda (up 0.36%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.26%) advanced. On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 2.82%), Bharat Forge (down 0.97%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.86%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlights: Quess Corp rose 2.81% to Rs 316 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.12 crore in Q1 FY27, up 61.07% from Rs 50.99 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 14.52% YoY to Rs 4,181.69 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,651.42 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

MTAR Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 5,442.20 after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax surged 364.8% year-on-year to Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13.3% from Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations soared 130.4% YoY to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 17.8% QoQ from Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26. Global Markets:

Asian stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, nursing steep losses for the week on mounting investor jitters around the AI trade. Further, a divided Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, leaving bond markets questioning where rates are headed In the commodity market, brent futures slipped below $90 per barrel, after jumping over 7% a day earlier as fighting in the Middle East escalated, although data showed tankers continued to make their way out of the region despite the continued missile and drone strikes. Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled for a myriad of reasons Wednesday, but mostly because the bond market signaled the Federal Reserve could be falling behind on the inflation fight as the central bank chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,153.18 points lower, or 2.19%, at 51,594.14 for its worst decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 slid 1.52% to end the day at 7,316.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74% to 24,442.94, ending the session more than 10% off its all-time high. The Fed kept to the sidelines in its latest rate decision, and the bond market responded with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping 7 basis points to above 4.67%. The 30-year Treasury yield soared 10 basis points to above 5.2%, hitting its highest level since 2007. In a post-meeting media conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh vowed to contain inflation but declined to offer any guidance on what action would be needed by ??the central bank.