Barometers trades with minor gains; media shares rally for 3rd day

The frontline equity indices traded with moderate gains on Friday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,350 level in the mid-morning trade. Media shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 121.72 points or 0.16% to 78,049.87. The Nifty 50 index added 49.10 points or 0.20% to 24,365.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rallied 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.67%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,495 shares rose and 1,320 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 4,58,99,575 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times. The issue will close on 31 July 2026. The price band is set at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per equity share. MV Electrosystems received bids for 2,39,50,586 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 6.01 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 400 to Rs 425 per equity share.

Juniper Green Energy received bids for 2,26,06,650 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11.30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per equity share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 0.85% to 1,598.95. The index surged 2.58% in three consecutive trading sessions. Nazara Technologies (up 2.94%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.37%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.79%), Saregama India (up 0.57%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.37%) advanced

On the other hand, Prime Focus (down 4.76%), Tips Music (down 1.09%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.36%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlights: Madhav Infra Projects slipped 1.76% after the company reported a 16.44% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.25 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 7.48 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 0.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. EMS climbed 6.90% after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Delhi Jal Board for a sewerage infrastructure project worth approximately Rs 158.29 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.17%. The company said that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Data Patterns (India) declined 3.24% after the company reported a 13.49% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 22.06 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 16.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Global Markets: Asian markets rallied hard with Wall Street on Friday as South Korea's battered market made a record comeback, stirring hopes that the recent selloff in AI-linked assets may be near an end.

The yen was also firmly in the spotlight, holding some distance away from a 40-year trough after suspected coordinated intervention from various authorities, which came ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate decision later in the day. Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent crude futures were down 1.2% at $88.00 per barrel, while U.S. crude dropped more than 2% to $81.82 ??a barrel. A drone strike on gas vessels in Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta signalled a potential new front in the U.S.-Iran war, raising the prospect of threats to navigation through the Suez Canal, one of the last remaining export routes for Saudi oil.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, with chip stocks jumping and Microsoft logging its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years after the technology giant gave a stellar forecast that eased fears about massive spending on AI infrastructure. The S&P 500 climbed 1.66% to end the session at 7,437.63 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.78% to 25,122.18 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19% to 52,208.06 points. Microsoft jumped over 15%, boosting its stock market value by $450 billion, the greatest-ever single-day increase for a company on Wall Street. The tech heavyweight forecast quarterly sales and cloud growth above expectations. It also reported capital expenditures below estimates and said it expects to keep generating cash through its fiscal 2027 that has just begun.