Bartronics India consolidated net profit rises 123.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 285.97% to Rs 34.39 crore

Net profit of Bartronics India rose 123.66% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 285.97% to Rs 34.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 239.43% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 159.64% to Rs 103.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.