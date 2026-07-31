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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 232.56 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 11.90% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 232.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales232.56176.41 32 OPM %4.124.94 -PBDT5.254.85 8 PBT3.262.91 12 NP2.822.52 12

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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