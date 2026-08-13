Basant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Basant India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.400.02 1900 OPM %92.50-50.00 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100 0 NP0.100 0
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