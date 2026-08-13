Basant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Basant India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.400.0292.50-50.000.100.010.1000.100

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