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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Basant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales rise 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Basant India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.400.02 1900 OPM %92.50-50.00 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100 0 NP0.100 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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