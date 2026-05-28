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Basant India standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales decline 75.41% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Basant India declined 93.75% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.41% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.80% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.301.22 -75 1.181.51 -22 OPM %86.6796.72 -88.9891.39 - PBDT0.071.13 -94 0.331.28 -74 PBT0.071.12 -94 0.311.23 -75 NP0.071.12 -94 0.311.23 -75

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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