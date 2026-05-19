BASF India consolidated net profit rises 155.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 3439.01 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 155.02% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 3439.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3282.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 420.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 479.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 14930.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14768.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.