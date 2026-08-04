BASF India consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 croreNet profit of BASF India rose 162.22% to Rs 360.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 4820.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3872.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4820.063872.63 24 OPM %10.475.52 -PBDT521.47228.22 128 PBT480.24187.67 156 NP360.29137.40 162
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