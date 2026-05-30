Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 18.56% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 113.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.70% to Rs 48.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 407.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.40133.60 -15 407.80304.10 34 OPM %21.0824.40 -20.8923.51 - PBDT26.2030.50 -14 85.7067.30 27 PBT20.9027.00 -23 69.4055.10 26 NP13.6016.70 -19 48.8036.50 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 104.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Silgo Retail consolidated net profit rises 9.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Orissa Bengal Carrier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 399.82% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story