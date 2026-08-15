Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 103.50 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 36.27% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.5094.2013.9119.7514.4017.009.1013.706.5010.20

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