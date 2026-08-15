Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 103.50 croreNet profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 36.27% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.5094.20 10 OPM %13.9119.75 -PBDT14.4017.00 -15 PBT9.1013.70 -34 NP6.5010.20 -36
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