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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 103.50 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio declined 36.27% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.5094.20 10 OPM %13.9119.75 -PBDT14.4017.00 -15 PBT9.1013.70 -34 NP6.5010.20 -36

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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