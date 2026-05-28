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Bata India consolidated net profit declines 95.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 827.63 crore

Net profit of Bata India declined 95.19% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 827.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 788.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.41% to Rs 134.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 3515.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3488.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales827.63788.21 5 3515.503488.79 1 OPM %18.2122.56 -20.1021.08 - PBDT136.87165.88 -17 651.14674.51 -3 PBT31.8762.18 -49 231.07303.21 -24 NP2.2145.92 -95 134.20330.66 -59

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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