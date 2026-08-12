Bata India consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 978.95 croreNet profit of Bata India rose 23.04% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 978.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 941.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales978.95941.85 4 OPM %20.8421.11 -PBDT189.29180.94 5 PBT85.9074.85 15 NP63.9852.00 23
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