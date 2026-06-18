Bata India spikes on appointment of Sanjay Rao as Managing Director & CEO

Bata India surged 16.77% to Rs 792 after the company announced the appointment of Sanjay Rao as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Rao succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will step down upon completing his five-year tenure at the helm of the footwear major.

Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe. He joins Bata India from Nike, where he most recently served as senior director, Nike Retail, overseeing the France and Benelux markets.

Prior to Nike, Rao spent several years with Inditex and played a key role in establishing Zaras business in India through its joint venture with the Tata Group. He later held senior leadership roles across India, South Asia, and China. Rao has also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Panos Mytaros, Chief Executive Officer of Bata Group, said, India is one of Bata Groups most important markets and one of our biggest long-term growth opportunities. Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations and significant room to grow. The next chapter must be about becoming even closer to consumers, strengthening our relevance, responding faster to trends and giving consumers the shoes they want for every part of their lives. I would like to thank Gunjan for his leadership and contribution over the past five years. He has helped strengthen the business and build a solid foundation for the future.

Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market. He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum. I am excited to welcome him to Bata and confident he is the right leader to take Bata India forward into its next phase of accelerated growth. The company and the board of directors expressed their appreciation to Gunjan Shah for his leadership and contribution since joining Bata India. Ashwani Windlass, Chairman of Bata India, said, On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gunjan for his leadership, commitment and contribution to Bata India. During his tenure, he strengthened the business, elevated the consumer experience, drove innovation and built a strong leadership team. His contribution has helped create a solid foundation for the future, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

We are delighted to welcome Sanjay to Bata India. His versatile background, proven track record and deep understanding of consumer and retail markets make him well suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on consumer relevance, product strength and long-term value creation. Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 95.20% to Rs 2.20 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 45.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.99% to Rs 827.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 788.21 crore Q4 FY25.