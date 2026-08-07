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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Batliboi reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Batliboi reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 80.17% to Rs 125.29 crore

Net profit of Batliboi reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.17% to Rs 125.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.2969.54 80 OPM %2.44-2.36 -PBDT3.29-1.24 LP PBT1.54-2.73 LP NP1.04-2.58 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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