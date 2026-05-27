Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 13.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 1100.80 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 13.12% to Rs 162.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 1100.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1046.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.34% to Rs 689.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 568.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 5675.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5473.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.