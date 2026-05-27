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Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 13.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 1100.80 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 13.12% to Rs 162.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 1100.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1046.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.34% to Rs 689.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 568.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 5675.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5473.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1100.801046.40 5 5675.005473.40 4 OPM %18.4316.32 -15.4012.60 - PBDT244.00202.20 21 948.90792.30 20 PBT206.40167.90 23 854.90707.40 21 NP162.10143.30 13 689.20568.00 21

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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