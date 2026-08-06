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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 1835.00 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 15.39% to Rs 321.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 1835.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1914.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1835.001914.60 -4 OPM %20.0318.20 -PBDT452.20362.40 25 PBT402.10335.20 20 NP321.60278.70 15

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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