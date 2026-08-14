Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Bazel International rose 85.71% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.211.0466.1258.650.750.440.720.410.650.35

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