Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Bazel International rose 85.71% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.211.04 16 OPM %66.1258.65 -PBDT0.750.44 70 PBT0.720.41 76 NP0.650.35 86
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