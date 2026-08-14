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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Bazel International rose 85.71% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.211.04 16 OPM %66.1258.65 -PBDT0.750.44 70 PBT0.720.41 76 NP0.650.35 86

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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