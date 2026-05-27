BCCL gains after commissioning 2 MTPA Bhojudih coal washery

Bharat Coking Coal rose 1.81% to Rs 38.71 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations at its 2.0 MTPA Bhojudih Coal Washery from 26 May 2026.

The company said the new Bhojudih Coal Washery has a raw coal washing capacity of 20 lakh tonnes per annum and is a three-product medium coking coal washery.

The project has been developed under the Build, Operate and Maintain (BOM) model and is equipped with technologies such as Heavy Media Cyclone, Spiral Concentrator and Froth Flotation for beneficiation of coking coal.

BCCL said the washery will help in the production of washed coking coal for supply to the steel sector.