Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCCL gains after commissioning 2 MTPA Bhojudih coal washery

BCCL gains after commissioning 2 MTPA Bhojudih coal washery

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bharat Coking Coal rose 1.81% to Rs 38.71 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations at its 2.0 MTPA Bhojudih Coal Washery from 26 May 2026.

The company said the new Bhojudih Coal Washery has a raw coal washing capacity of 20 lakh tonnes per annum and is a three-product medium coking coal washery.

The project has been developed under the Build, Operate and Maintain (BOM) model and is equipped with technologies such as Heavy Media Cyclone, Spiral Concentrator and Froth Flotation for beneficiation of coking coal.

BCCL said the washery will help in the production of washed coking coal for supply to the steel sector.

Bharat Coking Coal is a subsidiary of Coal India and is primarily engaged in mining coking coal used by the steel industry.

The company's standalone net profit slipped 58.97% to Rs 27.28 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 66.50 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 15.07% to Rs 3,282.95 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,865.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Siemens, ONGC, Landmark Cars, Gandhar Oil Refinery

Market trades with minor cuts; realty stocks decline

Transport Corp rises after Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Alkali Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ion Exchange India tumbles after dismal Q4 performance

First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story