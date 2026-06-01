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BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 582.16 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 8.55% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 582.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 722.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 114.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 2791.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2815.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales582.16722.77 -19 2791.662815.14 -1 OPM %9.406.82 -8.677.27 - PBDT49.7246.94 6 218.03182.69 19 PBT36.6534.95 5 167.25136.59 22 NP23.3125.49 -9 114.9894.97 21

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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