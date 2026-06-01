BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 582.16 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 8.55% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 582.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 722.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 114.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 2791.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2815.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.