BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.36% to Rs 583.19 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 5.29% to Rs 32.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.36% to Rs 583.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales583.19791.95 -26 OPM %10.486.75 -PBDT61.2149.21 24 PBT46.8237.75 24 NP32.2530.63 5
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