BCL Industries standalone net profit declines 19.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.70% to Rs 404.91 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 19.90% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 404.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 81.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 1894.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.