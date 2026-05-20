BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.47% to Rs 57.92 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 53.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.47% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.01% to Rs 6.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 210.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.