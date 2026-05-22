BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 29.03 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 15.66% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.61% to Rs 10.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.26% to Rs 95.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.