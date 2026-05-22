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BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 29.03 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 15.66% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.61% to Rs 10.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.26% to Rs 95.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.0317.82 63 95.9566.51 44 OPM %14.5017.23 -14.4717.44 - PBDT4.813.63 33 16.0613.37 20 PBT4.593.40 35 15.1912.46 22 NP2.882.49 16 10.819.27 17

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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